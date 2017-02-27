A young man's daring escape from capture by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, apparently with the assistance of a local judicial referee, has shocked and divided the Portland legal community.
A Multnomah County circuit court judicial referee is under internal investigation, and the target of complaints from federal prosecutors, after allegedly helping the undocumented immigrant elude ICE last month by exiting the courtroom through private judicial chambers.
The getaway didn't ultimately keep the man from being snared by immigration officials after pleading guilty to a DUII. But it demonstrates how everyday court proceedings have mutated absurdly, and how tensions have grown within the criminal justice system, as ICE steps up deportations under President Donald Trump.
Diddier Pacheco Salazar, a Mexican-born construction worker in his mid-20s, was charged Jan. 1 with driving recklessly and under the influence of intoxicants. At his first court appearance Jan. 3 he pleaded not guilty.
At his second appearance, on Jan. 27, he changed his plea to guilty in exchange for a deferred sentence and entry into a diversion program.
Two days earlier, Trump had signed executive orders starting the construction of a border wall with Mexico, stepping up deportations of undocumented immigrants, and declaring that "sanctuary jurisdictions" such as Portland could lose federal grant funding. Reports spread of increased activity by plainclothes ICE officers in and around the Multnomah County Courthouse.
Pacheco Salazar and his court-appointed attorney, John Schlosser, were aware of the risks. They knew, Schlosser says, that ICE agents were waiting outside the courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse at 1120 Southwest 3rd Ave. It appeared Pacheco Salazar might be deported before he could face justice.
"I prepped my client. I said, 'I don't know if they're going to pick you up outside or what, but here's how to prepare,'" Schlosser tells WW. "After the court appearance, I went out in the hallway and sat. My client never came out. I can't say that I'm surprised he didn't come out, but I gave him his options, and assume he had to have been escorted out some other way."
None of the parties contacted by WW will say exactly what happened next. But multiple sources confirm the outlines: At least one defendant in the courtroom that day avoided federal immigration agents by leaving through an entrance usually reserved for judges.
The person on the bench in the courtroom that day was Monica Herranz, who is also on the board of directors of the Oregon Hispanic Bar Association. Herranz is what's known as a court referee: essentially a contract judge who handles lower-level criminal, civil and family court cases.
Herranz declined to speak to WW.
Her boss, presiding Judge Nan Waller, also declined to discuss the incident but said she was gathering facts to review whether any policies were violated and, if so, would decide on an appropriate remedy. "It would be inappropriate for me to speculate," Waller said.
The way in which Pacheco Salazar eluded capture by ICE caught the attention of U.S. Attorney Billy Williams, according to multiple sources. Williams was concerned that a local judge may have kept federal agents from making an arrest.
Ultimately, Williams decided against opening an investigation into Herranz or any of the lawyers who may have been involved. He did, however, have a subsequent lunch meeting with Multnomah County judges, including Waller, and with Portland-area ICE administrator Elizabeth Godfrey.
Waller says Herranz's name did not come up at the meeting. But both sides registered their displeasure more obliquely.
According to Waller and Multnomah County Trial Court Administrator Barbara Marcille, the judges made clear to Williams that state law forbids public employees from providing additional information beyond what's available to the general public to ICE, while Williams made it clear to the judges that they could not do anything to interfere with federal law enforcement.
Williams did not respond to multiple requests for comment from WW. He spoke to The Oregonian, which first reported parts of this story tonight. Williams told said immigration agents had been waiting for Pacheco Salazar, but were unable to arrest him that day.
"I found it to be troubling," he told The Oregonian. "We are all officers of the court and we all take an oath to follow the law."
One month after Trump's immigration orders, the tension between federal and local government remains thick.
"I don't think we can reassure people [to come to court despite the ICE presence] when it's not something we can have control over. We don't want to do something that will give a false reassurance and then have something happen," says Waller, the county's top judge. "It's a difficult position to be in."
As for Pacheco Salazar, ICE arrested him two weeks later at a follow-up hearing, Schlosser says. Agents saw them leaving the courtroom together and turned to follow. "They followed us down the street a little bit, and then stopped and picked him up," Schlosser says. Pacheco Salazar's whereabouts are unknown.
A regional ICE spokeswoman declined to comment for this story.
WW staff writer Nigel Jaquiss contributed reporting to this story.
