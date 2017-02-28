US Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) will soon be making national headlines for
his one-word reaction to President Donald Trump's speech Tuesday night
to a joint session of Congress.
"Resist," the statement said in its entirety.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), by contrast, was posting comments to Twitter throughout the speech and published a lengthy rebuttal of policies Trump promoted in the speech, which included a few memorable lines of its own. Most notably, on the subject of immigration: "Mass deportations of people who have committed no crimes do not make us safer."
At this writing, the rest of the Oregon delegation had yet to release their reactions to Trump's speech. However, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) announced on Instagram beforehand that she would be among those "wearing suffragist white to #JointSession as a pledge to protect women's health, fair pay, paid leave & more!"
Oregon's lone Republican in Congress, U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, made up for his isolation with enthusiasm. CNN's cameras spotted him leaping to his feet on Trump's first applause line of the night, a call for further progress on civil rights.
Update 9:17 pm: US Sen. Jeff Merkley on Twitter: "There's no clearer example of Trump's betrayal to working Americans than his calls to repeal the #ACA and dismantle working America's care." Full statement.
