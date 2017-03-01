It again has become evident that a decision has been made that is irreversible. I am asking for your assistance and review. Animal welfare concerns have been filed and rubber stamped. Staff has spoken out in meetings and been ignored. No one disputes that Packy has antibiotic resistant TB. The current status of his health and the risk associated with his disease is what is in dispute. I ask only that you stop his "euthanasia" in order to review the following information. Know that I am not just an irate employee who feels that injustice is being committed, I am the only one who believes that through careful review of the available documentation can a realistic determination be made that will protect Packy from an untimely and unethical death.