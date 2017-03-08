"If Donald Trump deports as many people as he wants to, and says he will—that's 12 million or so—that would be as if the entire states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho disappeared at 6:30 am because ICE showed up and got them," says Rae Anne Lafrenz of the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice, which coordinates a network of 500 volunteers in the local sanctuary movement from a small office in Augustana's basement. "It sounds like science fiction, but it's true. It's really happening."