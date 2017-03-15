The city of Portland's experiment with allowing people of all genders to share two multi-stall restrooms in the city's largest building hit a snag last week. According to emails obtained by WW, City Commissioner Amanda Fritz threatened not to attend City Council meetings, which are being held this month in the Portland Building, because of "unsafe" conditions in the building's all-user restrooms. By March 8, the city restored a women's restroom on the second floor in time for the council meeting, but on March 10 restored an all-user restroom—this time on the first floor, by converting a women's restroom. Fritz later apologized for her criticisms of all-user restrooms and made clear she supports the city's continuing effort to provide restrooms that are open to all genders. "I recognize now that the all-user restrooms on the 2nd floor of the Portland Building may have been a better option than single-gender options available throughout the building," she wrote to colleagues last week.