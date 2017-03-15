His job was to help identify and elect candidates, which put him in a position to build lasting relationships in his caucus. His donors put themselves in positions to capitalize on those ties. Walden hasn't drawn a serious challenge since his first race in 1998, but in the past two cycles he's raised $9.98 million across three committees he controls—more than three times the total of his Democratic peer, U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, and far more than any other Oregon member of the House.