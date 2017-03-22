Staff at Northwest Portland's Lucky Labrador Beer Hall kicked out a group of self-proclaimed "national socialists"—that is, Nazis—after a tense standoff March 12. Three days later, the same day WW published a story on the incident ("A Face in the Crowd," WW, March 15, 2017), Portland police officers returned to Lucky Lab to follow up on the incident. Later that week, employees had their Facebook accounts hacked, and the bar received phone calls with what sounded like recordings of Hitler speeches, staffers tell WW. Portland Police Bureau spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson says there's no investigation into the initial confrontation "as there was no criminal conduct articulated by anyone." Antifa vigilantes also showed up to scope out the venerable beer hall. But mostly, Lucky Lab staffers say they were overwhelmed with good vibes from local patrons. "We will not tolerate any individual or group attempting to push any form of hate at our business," Lucky Lab management wrote on its Facebook page. "We raise our glasses and toast our staff who do an excellent job of taking care of our patrons yet do not tolerate these idiotic behaviors." Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Multnomah County Chairwoman Deborah Kafoury and U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) all tweeted their support for the bar. "We should all stand up to Nazis and hate," Blumenauer wrote. "Great job, Lucky Lab."