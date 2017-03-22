Here's how the rake works: At a poker club in Portland, you pay $15 to get in the door and can play as long as you want, say, eight hours. If you played the same amount of time at a casino, where the house takes, for example, $4 from every pot, the math is much different: $4 times 30 hands an hour times eight hours divided by 10 players yields a cost of $96 per player for the same amount of poker.