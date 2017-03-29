U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is finally getting the opportunity he's been seeking since last year to look into Russia and the Donald Trump campaign ("Tinker Tailor Senator Spy," WW, Feb. 22, 2017). On March 30, the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on which Wyden serves as a key minority member, will hold its first open hearings in its investigation to "examine disinformation, focusing on a primer in Russian active measures and influence campaigns" in the 2016 presidential election. That puts Wyden near the center of the biggest scandal plaguing the Trump administration. And he's made it clear he wants to follow the money. On March 29, Wyden wrote to Senate intelligence committee leadership requesting "a thorough review of any and all financial relationships between Russia and President Trump and his associates." The Senate hearings are scheduled to start at 7 and 11 am Pacific Standard Time, and can be streamed live at c-span.org.