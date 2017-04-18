That's right. Jones had manipulated the press pretty well in the smaller Northern California town where he had set up operations. But when he got to San Francisco, the press wasn't always going to give him a great big kiss in print every time he did something, which is what he expected. Yes, he did contemplate having one of his more attractive female followers seduce the columnist. He would have his followers picket; they would come out in real force anytime there was a story he didn't like. If he didn't like the story that you're writing right now and it appeared in print, that afternoon you could expect to see at least a few hundred members of Peoples Temple surrounding the building, waving signs and demanding a retraction.