In honor of 4/20, U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) submitted to an "ask me anything" session with Reddit users on the "trees" forum, which describes itself as the "go-to subreddit for anything and everything marijuana."
There isn't much news value in the transcript, but there are a few laughs. The questions are as incisive as you might expect from the Reddit crowd:
"Are you blazing it today?"
"Where is the best, legal place to enjoy trees in Portland?"
And, "I would really like to run for public office as of right now I am 28 and a senior in high school, what can I do to start?"
Sadly, Blumenauer deigned not to respond to any of those probing queries. But he did reply to "DetectiveSnowglobe," who asked "Hey hey hey, should I smoke weed every day?"
"The beauty of our movement is individual choice, as long as you're 21 or older," Blumenauer replied.
Asked if he'd "rather fight 1 horse-sized duck or 100 duck-sized horses?" Blumenauer responded, "As an Oregonian, I would never root against Ducks."
The latter question came from "proud Portland[er]" and cannabis industry employee, "z3phyr13," who also asked "how do you plan to 'go to bat' for Oregon should [U.S. Attorney General] Jeff Sessions try to intervene in Oregon's recreational marijuana industry?" The co-founder of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus was ready for that one:
We’ve already drawn bright lines to resist potential Jeff Sessions counter-attack. We’ve pointed out repeatedly in the press and with advocate groups that marijuana got more votes than Donald Trump last November and that the American people are on our side. We’re moving forward with legislation that will prevent federal funds from being used to impede in states that have legalized adult-use. Last but not least it’s about solving specific problems and working with more states to join the growing ranks of state legalization.
An earnestly affecting exchange took place with "stonedhillbilly," who wrote of losing a child in a car crash caused by a distracted driver.
The driver was charged and convicted of 2nd degree vehicular homicide. A misdemeanor.
Sentenced to 1 year probation, $1000 fine, and 3 hours of community service.
Later that year, I was arrested for simple possession. I had one gram of marijuana in my pocket, and a blown fuse that disabled the taillight on my car.
I was sentenced to 1 year probation, $1000 fine, and 60 hours of community service.
For 57 hours I drove nails thinking about being punished more severely than the man that killed my son.
Blumenauer's response:
Sometimes the story is far more powerful than trying to answer a question, and yours is the case. It breaks my heart to think of not only the loss of your son, but an example of the continued injustice of how marijuana laws are so hopelessly flawed. Part of what is driving this movement is the recognition that punitive and unjust marijuana prohibition is applied disproportionately to young African-American men, but the underlying outrage is that we shouldn’t have legal sanctions against adult use of a product demonstrably less harmful than other perfectly legal substances. Your story illustrates the continued insanity of irrational enforcement and unequal justice. The good news is that the end of such treatment is finally in sight when we win, America wins and so does personally liberty and justice.
Of course, someone asked the longtime Oregon Congressman if he smoked weed. "No," he replied, adding that even if he did, "I don't think it matters to my constituents."
