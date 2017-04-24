The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights today criticized "troubling reports" of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents making arrests and local courthouses in Oregon and around the country.
The commission is an independent body with members appointed by the White House and both houses of Congress charged with overseeing the federal government's enforcement of civil rights law.
The commission statement, first reported by Politico Pro, has not yet been posted to its official website, but American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon legal director Mat dos Santos obtained a copy and posted it to Twitter. The full statement is available here. It reads, in part:
Stationing ICE agents in local courthouses instills needless additional fear and anxiety within immigrant communities, discourages interacting with the judicial system, and endangers the safety of entire communities. Courthouses are often the first place individuals interact with local governments. It is the site of resolution for not only criminal matters, where a victim might seek justice when she has been harmed or wronged, but also for resolution of civil matters, including family and custody issues, housing, public benefits, and numerous other aspects integral to an individual’s life.
"The chilling effect on witnesses and victims is already apparent," the dommission statement continues. It concludes with a quote from Commission Chair, Catherine E. Lhamon: "The fair administration of justice requires equal access to our courthouses. People are at their most vulnerable when they seek out the assistance of local authorities, and we are all less safe if individuals who need help do not feel safe to come forward."
The statement cites an Oregonian article in its overview of courthouse arrest reports around the country. WW also reported on ICE's courthouse arrests earlier this year.
The White House and ICE have yet to respond to the Commission's criticism.
