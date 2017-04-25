A much larger group of protesters and Eugene Antifa gathered across the street, chanting "fuck Nazi scum" and other choice slogans, as can be seen in this video posted to Facebook. At one point Marr's guests crossed the street to get in the faces of the anti-fascists but the Nazis, outnumbered, retreated. (To be fair, they also retreated when the numbers were to their advantage at a barroom last month in Portland.)