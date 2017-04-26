"I don't even know who they are. I went and looked. There's somebody who got beat up at the airport and has been screaming at people that they're going to hell," Buchal says. "I can't vet 'em all. I will tell you, if any of them pulls out a swastika or starts yelling at kids from behind our banner, we're going to get rid of him pronto. What [else] are we supposed to do?"