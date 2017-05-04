All of Oregon's Democratic Represenatatives voted against the Obamacare repeal. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) released a statement after the House vote today. "Today's vote is a disgrace," Bluemenauer said. "There will be real-life, devastating consequences for working families, people with disabilities and pre-existing conditions, women and children, and seniors. Republicans should be ashamed. America will hold them accountable."