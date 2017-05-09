The White House this afternoon announced its decision to fire Federal Buerau of Investigation Director James Comey, under whom the bureau had been leading an investigation into alleged ties between President Donald Trump's advisors and Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs, gangsters and spies, and their efforts to influence the 2016 Presidential election.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), a key member of a Senate Committee that has been running its own investigation into the foreign influence in the Trump organization, was quick to respond on Twitter—quicker even than President Trump, who as CNN noted earlier has not made a public appearance in five days.
He added, tagging the President's personal Twitter account, "In America the truth always comes out."
Check back for updates.
Update 3:33 pm: The full statement from Wyden reads as follows:
“I have been long been a critic of Director Comey, for his views about surveillance and torture, his stance on secret law and his conduct during the investigation into Secretary Clinton. But Donald Trump’s decision to fire him now, in the midst of an investigation into Trump associates and their ties to Russia, is outrageous. Director Comey should be immediately called to testify in an open hearing about the status of the investigation into Russia and Trump associates at the time he was fired.
“There can be no question that a fully independent special counsel must be appointed to lead this investigation. At this point, no one in Trump’s chain of command can be trusted to carry out an impartial investigation.
“The president would do well to remember that in America, the truth always comes out.”
