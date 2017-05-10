I Think We've Got a Problem: An Oral History of Everclear's "So Much for the Afterglow"

This week, the best-selling rock album ever recorded by a Portland band will be played in full at Crystal Ballroom. It’s an event you might expect would draw old friends and veteran scenesters, eager to reminisce about the glory days of ‘90s alternative rock and salute the singer, who’s still going strong on the nostalgia circuit. Nope. Everclear’s So Much For The Afterglow turns 20 this year. The band’s third record followed its garage-y debut, World Of Noise, and major label breakthrough, Sparkle and Fade.