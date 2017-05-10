The Portland Trail Blazers, who debuted a spruced-up logo May 8, aren't the only local institution getting a makeover this week. As it approaches its 60th birthday next year, the city-owned Portland Development Commission proposes to rebrand and change its name to Prosper Portland. The city's urban renewal agency has a tentative budget of $220 million next year, and big challenges ahead as it embarks on the redevelopment of the 13.4-acre, $88 million post-office site in the Pearl District. The rebranding is supposed to help the public and partners more clearly understand the goal of the agency's projects. After adopting a new strategic plan in 2015, the agency looked at its identity, surveyed 400 Portlanders and interviewed 60 stakeholders. "This has been building for quite some time," says PDC spokesman Shawn Uhlman. "The name 'Portland Development Commission' no longer fits who we are or how or with whom we work." The agency's board is set to vote on the name change May 10. The agency expects the costs of new stationery, signage, business cards, etc., to be less than $10,000.