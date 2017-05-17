The Oregon Department of Corrections gives a lot of lip service to the well-documented fact that inmates who keep in touch with their families and law-abiding friends while inside will have a smoother re-entry and lower recidivism rate when they're cut loose than those who don't ["Calling Collect," WW, May 10, 2017]. And yet, it creates a severe hardship for families even to talk to incarcerated loved ones. My neighbors' son was depressed and suicidal while inside. His family was very worried about him. The DOC was pretty non-responsive, so the family called him every few days and agreed to reimburse twice-monthly calls for his therapist and girlfriend, to keep him going. It cost them tens of thousands of dollars to provide a basic lifeline to him.