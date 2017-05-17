"As an elected official – and a Republican – I am frequently asked my opinions about President Trump," Buehler continued. "Almost daily. Frankly, commenting on President Trump could be a full-time job if I let it become one. Therefore, I try to keep my focus on my responsibilities as an Oregon state legislator and representing the people of Bend. But the current chaos surrounding the President requires me to speak my mind. In the end, it will be up to our federal officials of both parties to speak theirs. Because the future of the Presidency and our nation is at stake."