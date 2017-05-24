Jose M. Doug, via Facebook: "Two women got forced out of business for talking about how they learned to make tortillas—one of the most embarrassing episodes in Portland history. … Does anyone also realize that a lot of Mexican restaurants are often guilty of all kinds of appropriation themselves? Many are run by people whose native cuisine is not tacos and burritos, yet they sell them. Should they all close? I can't believe this is actually a thing. It's extremely naive and silly to even talk about, especially at a time when Trump is in the White House. Maybe talk about the local businesses that secretly funded him and boycott them. Instead these folks are pitchfork mobbing a food cart into closing because two women learned how to make tortillas by watching women make them from scratch in a country where people nationwide do that daily."