Details are not yet available, but in the 55-count indictment the majority of the charges reach back to June 11, 2007—including 10 counts of rape in the third degree and one count of rape in the first degree. Charges from 2009 allege kidnapping, and Oliver was charged with multiple counts of using a minor in a display of sexually explicit conduct. He had previously been arrested in 2013 on charges of soliciting a prostitute.