The Multnomah County District Attorney's office this afternoon released a probable cause affidavit outlining charges against Jeremy Joseph Christian, who was arraigned this afternoon on two counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder; assault in the first degree; three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of intimidation in the second degree.
The five-page charging document, based on an investigation by Portland Police Bureau Det. Michele Michaels, TriMet video and statements Christian made in a police car, add significant details to the unfolding story.
As Christian, 35, allegedly harassed two teenage girls, one of them a Muslim, he was allegedly "taking large drinks from a bladder-stye container full of purple liquid that identified by the defendant's statements as Sangria."
The documents also include a fuller description of the confrontation between Christian and the men he stabbed, including a more detailed account of the initial physical confrontation.
After Christian allegedly yelled "I don't care if you are ISIS," "Fuck Saudi Arabia," and "Go home, we need Americans here," a man named Forde unsuccessfully attempted to de-escalate the situation.
Christian then made a sudden move towards Taliesin Namkai-Meche, who stood up. Christian yelled at him, "Do something, bitch!"
Then another passenger, Micah Fletcher, stood up next to Namkai-Meche.
"The defendant, while continuing to shout 'Do something!'" shoved Micah Fletcher in the chest," the affidavit says. "The video showed the defendant appear to pull a folded knife out of his pocket and conceal it in his hand. Micah Fletcher is then seen shoving the defendant, who stumbled and the defendant continued to conceal the knife in his right hand. The defendant stood and spoke to Micah Fletcher, says 'Hit me again,' while Micah Fletcher continue to tell the defendant to get off the MAX."
The affidavit then describes a grisly scene.
"The video then depicted the defendant swing his right hand in one motion, open the blade and stab Micah Fletcher in the neck," it says. "The defendant, immediately after stabbing Micah Fletcher, turned to Taliesin Namkai-Meche and swung again, stabbing Taliesin Namkai-Meche in the neck."
He then stabbed Namkai-Meche a second time, and when another passenger, Army veteran Ricky Best, stepped forward to intervene, Christian allegedly stabbed Best. Christian allegedly stabbed both men again and then, when the east-bound train arrived at the Hollywood transit center, ran off the train.
"The video showed that the defendant continued holding the knife out and threatened several persons on the platform before the defendant grabbed a bag dropped by the Muslim juvenile victim and the defendant threw the bag into the freeway as he exited up the stairs," the affidavit says.
While being chased by police, Christian allegedly threw his knife—later identified as a 3 3/4 inch folding knife—at a police car. It bounced off the top of the car and landed nearby. Police then cornered Christian near Providence Portland Hospital and placed him under arrest.
In the squad car, audio and video recorders caught Christian's description of his interaction with one alleged victim.
"I told him, 'You ain't gonna heal punk,'" Christian said, according to the affidavit. "And he still wants to put his hands on me. Die bitch. Fucking die. Stupid motherfucker. That's what liberalism gets you."
"I hope they all die," Christian continued, according to the affidavit. "I'm gonna say that on the stand. I'm a patriot and I hope everyone I stabbed died."
Christian is being held without bail pending a preliminary hearing on June 7.
