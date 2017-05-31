Last December, the Portland ombudsman, Margie Sollinger, issued a report revealing that the city's 911 system lost track of 18,000 cellphone calls during 2015. But that's not the only problem: For more than a decade, the Bureau of Emergency Communications hasn't accurately counted how long cellphone calls were waiting on the line for an operator to answer. (The city calculated the average cellphone wait as one second last year; this year, after discovering the problem in November, it was 30 seconds.) Roughly 75 percent of calls to emergency communications come from cellphones, so the miscalculation is significant for a bureau already roiled by questions about how it serves Portlanders in crisis. Commissioner Amanda Fritz, who oversaw the bureau this winter, pointed to ways in which the city is already planning improvements to its technology. Mayor Ted Wheeler's spokesman Michael Cox says the mayor is planning to bring further accountability resolutions to the City Council as soon as next week: "911 must be evaluated accurately if the city is to make good decisions."