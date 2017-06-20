Lake Oswego businessman George Glass has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be ambassador to Portugal.
Glass was founder of Pacific Crest Securities in Portland 1990 and served as the brokerage firm's president until 2014.
He is now the owner and managing partner of MGG Development LLC in Lake Oswego, a commercial enterprise that operates apartment complexes and rental homes.
Glass is a member of the Oregon Health Sciences University Foundation board of trustees. He is also a former trustee of the University of Oregon, where he received his bachelor's degree.
Glass donated $77,500 to the Trump Victory Fund in 2016 according to Federal Election Commission filings, and also donated $22,500 to Trump's inauguration according to The Oregonian.
Glass' nomination, which was first reported by the Lake Oswego Review, still must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
