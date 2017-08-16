Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg wrote a $1.25 million check in support of Measure 90, which would have initiated open primaries, in 2014 and former Enron trader John Arnold wrote two $1 million checks in support of open primaries, as well. (Despite their support, the measure got crushed.) Longtime GOP donor Loren Parks also wrote a $500,000 check to the Oregon Anti-Crime Alliance in 2008.