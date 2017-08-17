Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish announced this morning he's been diagnosed with cancer.
"Over the past few months, I experienced weight loss, poor appetite, indigestion, and abdominal pain," Fish wrote in an email to the public. "A recent CT scan rang a number of alarm bells. A follow-up laparoscopy this week confirmed our worst fears: adenocarcinoma of the abdomen.
I am in good hands at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. My doctors have prescribed regular outpatient chemotherapy treatments. The medicine will weaken my immune system, but should not prevent me from continuing to serve on the City Council.
This is the biggest challenge I have ever faced. I intend to fight this disease with every fiber of my body.
I am incredibly grateful to my family for their love and support. Please keep us in your prayers.
Thank you,
Nick"
Fish first won election to Portland City Council in 2008, replacing Erik Sten, who resigned. He faces re-election next year.
