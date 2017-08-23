GOP Candidate for Governor Squeezed From Left and Right

State Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), a GOP candidate for governor, reported a whopping $500,000 contribution from Nike chairman Phil Knight on Aug. 16, but the rest of his week didn't go so well. Democratic interest groups pounded Buehler so hard for being insufficiently pro-choice that he penned a weekend op-ed in The Oregonian defending his pro-choice credentials. Meanwhile, in Salem, a number of deep-pocketed Republican donors gathered at the home of timber executive Rob Freres to try to persuade House Minority Leader Mike McLane (R-Central Point) to challenge Buehler in the primary, arguing Buehler is not conservative enough. Among the groups represented was Oregon Right to Life, the state's leading anti-abortion group. "Knute is not pro-life," says Right to Life executive director Lois Anderson. "Our interest is in finding a pro-life candidate." McLane is mulling his options. "Rep. McLane has not ruled anything out for 2018," says spokesman Preston Mann.