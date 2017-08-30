The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon touched a nerve when it launched a new campaign aimed at alerting voters to the powerful position DAs play in the criminal justice system (see story). Clackamas County District Attorney John Foote responded Aug. 29 with harsh words, saying the state's leading advocate for civil rights had transformed into a "radical political action committee." Foote says the campaign's timing—an election cycle for some district attorneys in Oregon is about to kick off—and its proximity to partisan races is inappropriate for a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. ACLU of Oregon executive director David Rogers denies any impropriety. "DAs like him are so unaccustomed to the idea that they would and should be held accountable that the very idea sends him off the rails," Rogers says. "Guess what? That's democracy."