"The First Amendment protects the exchange of ideas, unless it is likely to produce 'imminent lawless action,'" says Sarah Armstrong, a spokeswoman for the ACLU of Oregon. The organization has been an outspoken defender of the right for activists, even extremists and neo-Nazis, to hold rallies. "This test protects all kinds of harmful, intimidating, and disturbing speech. The same test protects the rights of the rest of us to speak out against that vile speech."