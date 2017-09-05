Firefighters battled through the night to save the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge as the Eagle Creek Fire raced westward overnight.
The falls' iconic lodge, built in 1925, is still standing—but the fire keeps burning nearby. The flames came close to the lodge as the fire burned above and below the falls. From the road, where the Multnomah Falls is usually visible, only smoke and a few remaining flames can be seen.
The fire, which officials deemed out of control Monday, was already 4,800 acres shortly before midnight. It got bigger, racing 12 miles west overnight through some of the most scenic territory in the Cascades—and even jumped to the Washington side of the Columbia River.
This morning, officials told Oregon Public Broadcasting the fire has grown to at least 10,000 acres—and probably much larger.
Although the westward growth of the fire is expected to slow because the wind is dying down, but it's already done catastrophic damage.
A new fire erupted on the Washington side of the Columbia River overnight, starting a new blaze on Archer Mountain in Skamania County.
Meanwhile, the fire continues to pour ash over the Portland metro area, causing schools to cancel outdoor activities or close their doors because of the poor air quality.
I-84 remains closed between Troutdale and milepost 62, two miles west of Hood River.
