House Minority Leader Mike McLane (R-Powell Butte) today announced he will not seek the GOP nomination for governor next year.
As WW first reported, several influential GOP donors had encouraged McLane to challenge his colleague, state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), who had previously announced his candidacy for governor.
But in a statement this morning, McLane said he will not do that.
Here's McLane's statement.
“As has been reported in the press, a group of friends from across the political spectrum of Republicans gathered for dinner last month and asked that I consider a run for Oregon governor in 2018. Their pledge of substantial support and encouragement was humbling. In the weeks that followed, however, it became clear that my candidacy may divide our party in ways that might be difficult to overcome. I know that campaigns should be robust and choices are needed, but at a time when Oregon desperately needs solutions to serious problems caused by one-party rule in Salem, I don’t want to be a cause for division that could hurt the chances for real change in 2018. “I have spent three terms as the House Republican Leader building unity in opposition to the one-party rule that hurts Oregon. I believe my efforts in 2018 should remain consistent, by helping redirect Oregon to a path that will create opportunities for all Oregonians. “Holly and I are grateful to the many friends who believe in our public service.”
