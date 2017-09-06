The threat of losing insurance coverage brought the Port, the city of Portland, Multnomah County and 10 other jurisdictions together in a partnership called Levee Ready Columbia. The partners contributed money to investigate what repairs the levees would need to meet federal standards and also began trying to figure out how to pay for the work. They've completed investigations of two of the four drainage districts, making enough progress to keep the feds at bay, although there's still no final budget or plan to finance the work that must be done.