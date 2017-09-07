U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is calling for wildfire funding to be included in any disaster relief package for the swaths of Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey.
In a letter to President Donald Trump yesterday, Wyden called for including funding fixes in the disaster relief package to ensure that paying for firefighting doesn't come at the expense of funding to prevent future fires.
While acknowledging the Columbia Gorge fire appears to have been started by fireworks, Wyden linked the many fires across the West to Hurricane Harvey, saying both were effects of climate change.
"This is a years' long pattern in the West," said Wyden speaking on the Senate floor. "Frankly, the same warming trends that have worsened the fires seems to have added fuel to storms that developed in the Gulf of Mexico and over the Atlantic."
