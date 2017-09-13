"It should definitely bring relief to the Eagle Creek Fire. I hesitate to say it'll put it out, but it will certainly help firefighters," says meteorologist Colby Neuman. "We'll see what we call 'wetting rains.' That's more than a quarter of an inch of rain, and that's enough to be able to get into the forest and soak into the ground. It's good for toning down fire activity and bringing some relief in that regard."