Cheryl Strayed, via Instagram: "I need to think a good while about what the loss of those trees means to me and to us—us in the Portland area, us in the Pacific Northwest, us in the United States, us in the world. It means something, but it's too fresh for me to express yet what it is. I can't spin it into metaphor or meaning; can't claim that it's anything but what it feels to me to be right now: a tremendous loss, wrapped around the realization that I was wrong. We won't always have this."