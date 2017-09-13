In a meeting earlier this month, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler laid the groundwork for cutting funding for the agency responsible for homeless shelters and other services, despite a campaign pledge to provide every Portland homeless person a shelter bed by the end of 2018. Wheeler indicated in a Sept. 5 City Council work session that he was looking for ways to reduce city funding for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, a combined city-county agency. "I don't think the current service level is sacrosanct," Wheeler said. "We stretched really, really hard during the last budget process to get to where we thought we were in a good, honorable partnership with the county. But now the target is very, very high for us to be able to continue to maintain it." Mayoral spokesman Michael Cox says any determinations about a city budget are premature. "There is a process to arrive at the mayor's proposed budget," he says, "and we're not even at the beginning."