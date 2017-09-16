Colette Todorov, a belly dance instructor who lives up the street from where the brush fire burned, said her 12-year-old daughter was asleep and she was just getting into bed when she heard a knock at the door. It was "really unusual because the neighborhood is quiet and no one is out past 10:30," Todorov recalled. She opened the front door to her neighbor from across the street who told her: "The hillside is burning."