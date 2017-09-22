"The Ninth Circuit is the ultimate arbiter of almost all federal cases arising in the West," the senators wrote in a Sept. 19 letter. "Its rulings reach the management of our forests, the flow of our rivers, the harvesting of our crops and the razing of our livestock. The Court's influence over the rural and natural-resource-based economies of our respective districts cannot be overstated. Nevertheless, its judges are concentrated overwhelmingly in California's largest cities—indeed, there are nearly twice as many active judges sitting in California as in the other eight states of the Ninth Circuit combined.