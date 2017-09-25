County chair Deborah Kafoury, Fuller's boss, issued a statement on Fuller's retirement.

"For more than 29 years, Joanne has brought a social worker's heart and a CEO's mind to Multnomah County. She's been a tireless champion for people with mental illness and disabilities, for working families and for those in the criminal justice system, especially juveniles. She brought that same steadiness and heart to to the Health Department and we are deeply grateful for her service,'' Kafoury said. "In addition to leading the largest safety net health care provider in Oregon, Joanne steered the Health Department through some of its greatest challenges, including state and federal health reform, integration of Mental Health and the building of a new Gladys McCoy Health Department Headquarters.''