“The City’s enforcement of the Retroactive Sprinkler Ordinance has been uneven, unfair, unpredictable, arbitrary and capricious,” says the lawsuit, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on behalf of the club owners Philip Ragaway, James Atwood and Daniel Lenzen, their companies, and other nightclubs.

When the 2013 ordinance went into effect, the plaintiffs either owned or managed buildings that housed such clubs as Backspace (now defunct), Biddy McGraw’s, Dante’s, the Dixie Tavern, Duke’s Country Bar and Grill, Silverado, Star Theater and others.

The ordinance required the landlords of clubs with a capacity of more than 100 to upgrade existing systems or install new sprinkler systems.

The affected clubs and their landlords at the time complained the ordinance exceeded city requirements at the time each club got its operating permits.