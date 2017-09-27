Last week, WW wrote about Cedar Mill condo owners who faced the threat of losing their homes due to increased homeowners association fees ("Trouble in the Village," WW, Sept. 20, 2017). The fight in Westlake Village continued—in the online comments.
Steve Tait, via Facebook: "This is a classic 'land grab' by the HOA and their richer supporters. If you can force out the poor people by whatever means, then you can renovate and sell your stolen property at a huge profit. As soon as these renovations are completed there will be a huge selloff of certain homes by absentee owners. The state needs to intervene."
Gregory A. Freemont, via Facebook: "It is a tough call, but I am on the side of the HOA. Those who cannot afford now will not be able to afford in the future, so do it now [that] it has to be done. If you are having a hard time selling in Portland's red hot market, there is something wrong with the property."
Virginia Thompson, Westlake Village homeowner, via wweek.com: "People who have not lived here for 10-plus years, as I have, do not know what the hell has gone on and how many times repairs have had Band-Aids slapped on them, because they do not realize what it takes to maintain the property that was built in 1980. Hello? Shit is falling apart here. If you have not lived here and witnessed what has happened for many years, you have no right to judge. Meetings here have been like Jerry Springer episodes."
Linda Struble, Westlake Village homeowner, in response: "Trust me. There is a better way than uprooting people from their homes or making it so they go from living modestly to being on the verge of poverty. Big-time shenanigans are going on (to put it in a nice way for posting), and I'm so glad Willamette Week has brought this to their readers."
SF1515, Westlake Village homeowner, in response: "I too own a property in Westlake Village. I am concerned because my property value is tumbling quickly and the property is not being maintained. There are steps going to the upper floors that are rusted, and if someone falls through…well, what would the financial consequence be for that?"
Ssc, Westlake Village homeowner, in response: "This is absurd. Our buildings are falling apart. This should have been done 10 years ago, but the past boards didn't start a plan or put money into reserves. I am at the meetings, and you sit there and complain and yell, but when anything is said you disagree with, you get up and leave."
Wesley Mahan, via wweek.com: "A few ideas, if you're a condo owner: Get to know every board member, and how to contact them. Go to every single HOA meeting. Demand that the board regularly and frequently communicates with the owners. Get and read the HOA regulations, and know what your rights are. Be reasonable: HOA fees cannot remain static for years on end, and will have to increase with inflation and the age of the building. Be proactive and involved, and encourage the other owners to get involved."
