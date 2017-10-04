Chadorlisa Infirmier, via Facebook: "One of the problems is that many of the new grad nurses are leaving the field of nursing. They get one to two years in and think, 'I had to get on a waiting list for nursing school for this?' It isn't at all what they had in mind! Nurses both new and experienced don't want to put up with [abuse] anymore. The whole system needs changed. People are tired of being exploited for these large capitalist care institutions."