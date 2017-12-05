Additionally, the contractor at issue in the article, Slattery Inc., is a trade contractor who recorded a construction claim of lien on the Dossier Hotel (identified in the claim of lien as "Westin Hotel") identifying James E. John Construction Co. Inc. as the lien debtor and Portland Hotel LLC as the owner of the property. Slattery Inc.'s claim of lien asserted a balance due of $75,880.60 relating to change orders. Portland Hotel LLC owns the Dossier Hotel. Gordon Sondland and several other investors have an ownership interest in Portland Hotel LLC. Gordon Sondland, individually, does not own the Dossier Hotel. The contractual relationship on which Slattery Inc.'s claim of lien is based is with James E. John Construction Co. Inc., the prime contractor with Portland Hotel LLC on the project at issue, not with Provenance Hotels or Gordon Sondland. Neither Provenance Hotels nor Gordon Sondland individually has a contractual relationship with James E. John Construction Co. Inc. or with subcontractors working on, or who have worked on, the Dossier Hotel project, including Slattery Inc. Neither Provenance Hotels nor Gordon Sondland individually has a payment obligation to those contractors or subcontractors. WW regrets the errors.