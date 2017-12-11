"She made an indelible impact on Oregon and Portland over four decades, from the early 1970s to after the turn of the new millennium," Wheeler said in a statement. "All of us in public service can aspire to her boldness, her candor, and her humanity. On a personal level, I attended school with her son, Jesse, and cannot separate Mayor Katz from Vera Katz the mother. My heart goes out to her family and friends during this difficult time. It's rare that someone as accomplished in public life makes a similar impact in their personal life. Vera did. Our community will miss her tremendously."