One of the anti-government militants who occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016 is running for Congress in Arizona. Jon Ritzheimer was sentenced last month to 12 months and one day in federal prison for his leadership role in the armed takeover of the Eastern Oregon bird sanctuary. (During the occupation, Ritzheimer achieved special notoriety for his YouTube video telling his family, "I want to die a free man" and "Daddy swore an oath.") This week, he filed paperwork to run in the special election to replace U.S. Rep. Trent Franks (R-Arizona), who resigned following revelations he had asked staffers to be surrogate mothers of his children.