One of them is the city's conscience on homelessness, ready to step off his soapbox but still challenging the mayor to find a radical plan for getting people out of the cold. Another had no choice but to change: This Portlander marched with Antifa but was caught aiding the cops, and has been expelled from the protest movement. We also talked to the man behind a social justice revolution at one of the state's philanthropic powerhouses. And we discovered a rock star who found life on the road too grueling. So she went into real estate.