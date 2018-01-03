Multnomah County Commissioner Lori Stegmann says the county may need to seek the advice of an outside attorney on whether Commissioner Loretta Smith violated the county charter by campaigning for the Portland City Council this fall. Smith, who filed Jan. 2 to run to succeed City Commissioner Dan Saltzman, faces a fine from the state, but it's not clear whether her campaign-related activity this fall was a technical violation of the charter, which requires commissioners to resign their seat if they run for another elected office more than a year before the end of their term. "I don't have enough clarification of what the charter says," says Stegmann. "As an elected [official], the most important thing is that we hold one another accountable." Smith's three other colleagues avoided questioning Smith's actions.