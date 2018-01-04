In case you missed it, things are going to shit in the White House.
President Donald Trump's lawyers just served the publishing company Henry Holt & Co. a cease and desist over its new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, by journalist Michael Wolff.
Wolff and his publishing company responded by announcing that they'd moved the release date up from Jan. 9 to tomorrow.
Lucky for Portlanders, you can pick up a copy of the book—which, among other things, describes the president as functionally illiterate and paranoid his food is being poisoned—at Powell's tomorrow.
But you'll have get up early and duke it out with other scandal-intrigued readers to get a copy.
"We will have very limited quantities of Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury available at all Powell's store locations on Friday morning but expect them to sell out immediately," says Powell's director of marketing, Kim Sutton. (The Oregonian first reported the Powell's statement.)
"We should have more copies available in stores on Saturday morning, but again, those books may sell out quickly. A second printing is under way from the publisher and we will replenish our stock as soon as possible."
Powell's opens at 9 am.
The book's fallout includes a public divorce between Trump and his aide/Svengali, the nationalist media executive Steve Bannon. (Bannon, along with numerous quotes indicating a low opinion of the president's intelligence, accused Trump's children of "treasonous" discussions with Russian operatives.)
In all-too predictable fashion, in today's cease and desist letter Trump's lawyers demanded that he also be issued an apology.
"Mr. Trump hereby demands that you immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book" the cease and desist letter said, "and that you issue a full and complete retraction and apology to my client as to all statements made about him in the book and article that lack competent evidentiary support."
Wolff, unfazed, responded promptly.
"Here we go," Wolff wrote in a tweet. "You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President."
