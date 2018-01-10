Charles McGee, a local nonprofit leader, announced today that he'll run for the Multnomah County Commission District Two seat currently held by Commissioner Loretta Smith.
McGee co-founded founded the Black Parent Initiative in 2006 and serves as the group's executive director.
He ran unsuccessfully for the Portland School Board in 2005 and more recently has considered other electoral opportunities, including a possible Portland City Council run in 2015.
McGee joins Susheela Jayapal, Bruce Broussard, Sharon Maxwell and Maria Garcia in the race to succeed Smith, who was prevented by term limits from running again and is seeking the City Council seat being vacated by City Commissioner Dan Saltzman.
McGee began raising money in September and has brought in about $20,000 so far. He announced endorsements from a variety of current and former community leaders, including former Multnomah County Chair Bev Stein and current state Sen. Lew Frederick (D-Portland).
"Charles brings a deep understanding with a passion and vision for a better future," Frederick said in a statement. "A perfect combination!"
